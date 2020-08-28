Elizabeth Ernestine Kennedy, 92, of The Villages passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Mrs. Kennedy was born May 12, 1928 in Delco, NC to George Francis Becker and Odessa (Bordeaux) Becker. She retired as an Office Manager at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, GA. Elizabeth was of the Baptist faith and moved here in 2017 from Austell, GA.

Survivors include her son, Lennis Kennedy and his wife, Linda; grandchildren, Brittany Cox and her husband, Jamie and Brett Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Dakota Cox and Addison Cox. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Lennis M. Kennedy, Sr, son, David Lee Kennedy and brother, George Francis Becker, Jr.