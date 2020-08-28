Friday, August 28, 2020
Former Villages VA employee pleads guilty to defrauding vets in kickback scheme

Larry D. Croom

A former employee at the Veterans Administration in The Villages has joined with his ex-wife and daughter in pleading guilty for their roles in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare benefits.

Miller Wilson Jr., 50, of Sparr, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Ocala to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud and solicitation and receipt of a healthcare kickback. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in federal prison for the kickback offense.

On March 5, Wilson’s ex-wife, Erica Wilson, of Ocala, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Wilson’s daughter, Myoshi Wilson, of Citra, pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to making false statements to law enforcement to try to conceal the conspiracy. She also faces a maximum sentence of five years behind bars. All three will be sentenced on Oct. 6.

According to court documents, Miller Wilson was an employee at the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic located at Mulberry Grove in The Villages. As part of his employment, he provided transportation arrangements for veterans needing medical treatment.

From 2014 through 2016, Miller Wilson obtained cash kickbacks from the transportation vendors in exchange for awarding them healthcare contracts from the VA. Thereafter, from 2016-2017, he conspired with Erica and Myoshi Wilson to open and manage two different transportation companies to conduct similar schemes. Miller Wilson used his official position at the VA to funnel healthcare contracts to the companies that he had formed with Erica and Myoshi Wilson. During a 17-month period, the two companies billed the federal government $305,673.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta.

