It’s time to reopen the fitness centers

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Time to reopen The Villages fitness centers. MVP has been open for some time with no issues that I am aware of.
When The Villages fitness centers were open briefly following the initial shutdown, they were barely used.  But there are some of us who continued to participate for the health benefits this type of activity provides.  There is adequate spacing and attendants did a great job keeping equipment clean.
Hours could be reduced if that helps the situation, like 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and no Sundays. Whatever, but I would love to see Laurel Manor fitness reopen.

David Coolidge
Village of Virginia Trace

 

