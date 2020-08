A man wanted on Marion County warrants was arrested after he was found inside a dumpster behind a business in The Villages.

A Lady Lake police officer was on patrol at 1:43 a.m. Sunday behind La Plaza Grande when he spotted 27-year-old Cecil McCaslin of Summerfield inside a dumpster behind Carpet One at 940 Bichara Blvd.

A check revealed McCaslin was wanted on warrants charging him with burglary and grand theft.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $24,500 bond.