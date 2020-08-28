Sandra B. Wiecorek, 77, of The Villages, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Mrs. Wiecorek was born March 24, 1943 in Flint, MI to Theodore Piotraczk and Helen E. (Gregus) Piotraczk. She was a retired business owner and moved here in 2007 from Grand Blanc, MI. Sandra was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Blanc and enjoyed stamping with her friends.

Survivors include her sons, Greg Wiecorek of The Villages and Scott Wiecorek of CO; grandson, Stowe Wiecorek; sister, Cathy Reynolds; brothers, Randy Piotraczk and Teddy Piotraczk.

Sandra’s family will have a private inurnment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg.