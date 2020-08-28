Summerfield man nabbed driving with suspended license and no registration

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy saw him drive off the shoulder of a roadway.

The deputy attempted to turn around and stop the beige Chrysler 300 as it traveled at a high rate speed on S.E. 56th Avenue but he lost sight of the vehicle. He parked on S.E. 145th Street where he could see S.E. 56th Avenue and then saw the same vehicle pull up about 10 minutes later.

The vehicle’s driver, later identified as 30-year-old Alexis Figueroa Claudio, got out and walked around his vehicle. The deputy attempted to make contact with Claudio but he quickly got back into his vehicle and drove away, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy ran a check on the vehicle’s tag and discovered that it belonged on a black Volkswagen four-door sedan and the owner had a suspended license. The deputy caught up with Claudio’s vehicle on S.E. 145th Street and he pulled into a church. He initiated a traffic stop and made contact with Claudio, who was exiting the vehicle.

A computer check revealed that Claudio’s license wasn’t valid. It also showed that his license was suspended on July 30 and indefinitely on Aug. 18 for failing to pay a traffic fine and the vehicle’s registration wasn’t valid.

Claudio was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to register a motor vehicle. He was released early Thursday morning on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.