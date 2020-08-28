Friday, August 28, 2020
88.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man nabbed driving with suspended license and no registration

Larry D. Croom

Alexis Figueroa Claudio

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy saw him drive off the shoulder of a roadway.

The deputy attempted to turn around and stop the beige Chrysler 300 as it traveled at a high rate speed on S.E. 56th Avenue but he lost sight of the vehicle. He parked on S.E. 145th Street where he could see S.E. 56th Avenue and then saw the same vehicle pull up about 10 minutes later.

The vehicle’s driver, later identified as 30-year-old Alexis Figueroa Claudio, got out and walked around his vehicle. The deputy attempted to make contact with Claudio but he quickly got back into his vehicle and drove away, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy ran a check on the vehicle’s tag and discovered that it belonged on a black Volkswagen four-door sedan and the owner had a suspended license. The deputy caught up with Claudio’s vehicle on S.E. 145th Street and he pulled into a church. He initiated a traffic stop and made contact with Claudio, who was exiting the vehicle.

A computer check revealed that Claudio’s license wasn’t valid. It also showed that his license was suspended on July 30 and indefinitely on Aug. 18 for failing to pay a traffic fine and the vehicle’s registration wasn’t valid.

Claudio was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to register a motor vehicle. He was released early Thursday morning on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Villager pursues formal complaint over ‘fake candidates’ write-in ruse

A Villager is pursuing a formal complaint with the state over a couple of “fake candidates” write-in candidacies for the Sumter County Commission.
Read more
Crime

Couple banned from Villages restaurant after snatching chicken wings

A couple has been banned from a restaurant in The Villages after snatching 25 chicken wings and a burger and running out without paying for the to-go order.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ couple in SUV arrested after pulling out of Wawa parking lot

A “nervous” couple in a silver Ford sport utility vehicle was arrested after pulling out of the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Read more
News

Waterlily Bridge for golf carts in place over the Florida Turnpike

The Waterlily Bridge for multi-modal traffic in The Villages is in place over the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk In Tree

Check out this red-shouldered hawk spotted in a tree. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Barred Owl At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this barred owl spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Keith Boyle for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Near The Rohan Recreation Center

This alligator was spotted near the Rohan Recreation Center while out on a golf cart drive. Thanks to Pamela Feaster for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Opening the town squares would be a policing nightmare

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident argues that reopening the town squares would present a policing nightmare.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man nabbed driving with suspended license and no registration

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy saw him drive off the shoulder of a roadway.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Compromises are crucial to marriage

Columnist Barry Evans says that it is amazing that successful compromises are made in marriage even when the one side is completely wrong. This is a great column to share with your spouse or significant other.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Summerfield man nabbed driving with suspended license and no registration

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy saw him drive off the shoulder of a roadway.
Read more
Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Opening the town squares would be a policing nightmare

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident argues that reopening the town squares would present a policing nightmare.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to reopen the fitness centers

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to reopen the fitness centers in The Villages which have been closed due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus has been way over blown

A Village of LaBelle resident contends the Coronavirus has been “way over blown.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man nabbed driving with suspended license and no registration

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy saw him drive off the shoulder of a roadway.
Read more
Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Crime

Couple banned from Villages restaurant after snatching chicken wings

A couple has been banned from a restaurant in The Villages after snatching 25 chicken wings and a burger and running out without paying for the to-go order.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,160FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,617FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
88.9 ° F
91.4 °
87 °
59 %
1.9mph
1 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
92 °
Wed
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment