Villager kept from mother due to COVID-19 finds jewelry gone after her death

A Villager prevented from visiting her 93-year-old mother due to COVID-19 discovered after her death more than $10,000 worth of jewelry had vanished from her room at an assisted living facility.

The Village of Antrim Dells resident went to the Lady Lake Police Department on Monday and reported that her mother had been a patient for two years at Atria Assisted Living Facility on County Road 466 in Lady Lake. The daughter said that due to COVID-19 restrictions, she had been barred from visiting her mother, who died July 19.

When the Villager went to clean out her mother’s room at Atria, she discovered the jewelry was missing. The jewelry is described as 14k white gold diamond earrings valued at $4,450 and a 14k white gold ring with three smaller round diamonds and an amethyst stone, valued at $6,000. The jewelry, which had evaluations on record, had a total value of $10,450, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When contacted by police, a manager at Atria told police he was unable to confirm whether the jewelry had been stolen or was “simply missing,” the report said. He said the woman had a history of hiding her belongings, “only to forget where she initially hid them.”