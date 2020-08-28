Water Oak man armed with loaded gun jailed after argument with neighbor

A Water Oak man armed with a loaded gun was jailed after an argument with a neighbor.

Lady Lake police responded shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday to Evergreen Lane in the 55+ community where a 60-year-old resident said that 31-year-old Blake Grooms came to his home and threatened to kill him with a silver snub nose .38 Special, according to an arrest report. The loaded gun was found on the bed of a truck where Grooms had been located when police arrived.

Grooms was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.