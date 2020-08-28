Wildwood police seek help in nabbing bandit who hit Lowe’s in Trailwinds Village

Wildwood police officers are asking for help in nabbing a thief who ripped off the Lowe’s Home Improvement store off County Road 466A at Trailwinds Village.

Police say a man entered the store on March 10 and stole a gas-powered backpack-style blower valued at $299. The bandit appeared to be an older man who was wearing black and white tennis-type shoes, jeans, a black T-shirt with the Bone Collector logo on the back and a camo baseball cap.

The man left the Lowe’s with the merchandise in a cart and walked to a gold-colored Ford Taurus station wagon where a woman with black hair was sitting in the passenger side. She never entered the store, a police report states.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department at (352) 661-6192 and speak to Lt. O’Neill. Emails also can be sent to JOneill@wildwood-fl.gov.

Those wishing to make anonymous tips can contact Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).