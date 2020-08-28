Friday, August 28, 2020
Wildwood police seek help in nabbing bandit who hit Lowe’s in Trailwinds Village

Larry D. Croom

Wildwood police officers are asking for help in nabbing a thief who ripped off the Lowe’s Home Improvement store off County Road 466A at Trailwinds Village.

Wildwood Police officers are searching for the man pictured above, who is wanted in connection with a theft in March at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

Police say a man entered the store on March 10 and stole a gas-powered backpack-style blower valued at $299. The bandit appeared to be an older man who was wearing black and white tennis-type shoes, jeans, a black T-shirt with the Bone Collector logo on the back and a camo baseball cap.

Wildwood Police are searching for a thief who targeted the Lowe’s in Trailwinds Village and drove away in a Ford Taurus station wagon similar to the one pictured above.

The man left the Lowe’s with the merchandise in a cart and walked to a gold-colored Ford Taurus station wagon where a woman with black hair was sitting in the passenger side. She never entered the store, a police report states.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department at (352) 661-6192 and speak to Lt. O’Neill. Emails also can be sent to JOneill@wildwood-fl.gov.

Those wishing to make anonymous tips can contact Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

