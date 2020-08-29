Saturday, August 29, 2020
Clothes-tossing Summerfield woman jailed after man friend claims he was smacked

Larry D. Croom

Destyn Danielle Gilson

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after being accused of slapping her man friend during a nasty spat.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on S.E. 64th Terrace and they met the victim, who had called 911, at the front of the subdivision. A neighbor then drove up and told deputies she saw the victim attempting to retrieve some of his personal belongings on the porch when 27-year-old Destyn Danielle Gilson slapped him, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said he had been out of town and when he returned to the residence, Gilson was throwing his clothes out of the house. He said he was trying to throw them back inside the residence when she hit him on the back. He also denied putting his hands on Gilson, the report says.

Deputies went to the residence and spoke with Gilson, who said the victim came to the house and they were arguing as she was throwing his belongings out of the residence. She claimed the victim pushed her and hit on the left side of her forehead with the back of his hand, “kind of like a tap.” She said she then pushed the victim as he was standing at the door of the residence, the report says.

Gilson was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with battery. She was released Thursday night on $150 bond and is due in court Oct. 1 at 8 a.m., jail records show.

