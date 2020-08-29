Convicted golf cart thief back behind bars after violating probation

A convicted golf cart thief is back behind bars after violating his probation.

Joshua Steven Mitchell, 22, of Wildwood, was behind held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing eight counts of violating probation.

Mitchell was arrested last year in the theft of a silver Yamaha golf cart from The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood and the theft of a golf cart from Lowe’s.

While he was free on bond, Mitchell unlawfully entered a home and stole 100 Silver Eagle coins and a .22-caliber Derringer pistol from a safe. He pawned the items and was later identified by a clerk at the pawn shop.