Saturday, August 29, 2020
87.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Convicted golf cart thief back behind bars after violating probation

Meta Minton

Joshua Mitchell

A convicted golf cart thief is back behind bars after violating his probation.

Joshua Steven Mitchell, 22, of Wildwood, was behind held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing eight counts of violating probation.

Mitchell was arrested last year in the theft of a silver Yamaha golf cart from The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood and the theft of a golf cart from Lowe’s. 

While he was free on bond, Mitchell unlawfully entered a home and stole 100 Silver Eagle coins and a .22-caliber Derringer pistol from a safe. He pawned the items and was later identified by a clerk at the pawn shop.

Related Articles

Crime

Former Villages assisted living executive sentenced after cocaine found in briefcase

The former community relations director at an assisted living facility in The Villages has been placed on probation after cocaine was discovered in his briefcase after a car crash.
Read more
Crime

Clothes-tossing Summerfield woman jailed after man friend claims he was smacked

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after being accused of slapping her man friend during a nasty spat.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after nasty skirmish with gal pal at Dollar General store

A Summerfield woman described by a victim as drinking and out of control was jailed Tuesday night.
Read more
News

Villager’s winning photo of Girl Scout troop included in White House History Quarterly

Villages resident Valerie Pfundstein is among the winners of the White House History Quarterly’s photo contest.
Read more
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new Villages-area cases identified

Eight more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
News

Villager kept from mother due to COVID-19 finds jewelry gone after her death

A Villager prevented from visiting her 93-year-old mother due to COVID-19 discovered after her death more than $10,000 worth of jewelry had vanished from her room at an assisted living facility.
Read more
Crime

Former Villages VA employee pleads guilty to defrauding vets in kickback scheme

A former employee at the Veterans Administration in The Villages has joined with his ex-wife and daughter in pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare benefits.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Former Villages assisted living executive sentenced after cocaine found in briefcase

The former community relations director at an assisted living facility in The Villages has been placed on probation after cocaine was discovered in his briefcase after a car crash.
Read more
Crime

Clothes-tossing Summerfield woman jailed after man friend claims he was smacked

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after being accused of slapping her man friend during a nasty spat.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Sunrise In The Village Of Silver Lake

Check out this beautiful sunrise over the Village of Silver Lake in Lady Lake. Thanks to Keith Nicholas Barnum for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk In Tree

Check out this red-shouldered hawk spotted in a tree. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Barred Owl At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this barred owl spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Keith Boyle for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Wait until after Christmas to reopen the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident recommends waiting until after Christmas to reopen town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Convicted golf cart thief back behind bars after violating probation

A convicted golf cart thief is back behind bars after violating his probation.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Villages Developer and his fake candidates should hang their heads in shame

We applaud Villager Marsha Shearer for pursuing a formal complaint with the state over the nasty shenanigans that went on with the recent Sumter County Commission election.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Convicted golf cart thief back behind bars after violating probation

A convicted golf cart thief is back behind bars after violating his probation.
Read more
Crime

Former Villages assisted living executive sentenced after cocaine found in briefcase

The former community relations director at an assisted living facility in The Villages has been placed on probation after cocaine was discovered in his briefcase after a car crash.
Read more
Crime

Clothes-tossing Summerfield woman jailed after man friend claims he was smacked

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after being accused of slapping her man friend during a nasty spat.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Wait until after Christmas to reopen the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident recommends waiting until after Christmas to reopen town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katie Belle’s-type conversions will put more pressure on resources

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the idea of converting Katie Belle’s to apartments as a symptom of a looming problem. He contends we must elect leaders who will stand up for residents.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to reopen the squares

A Village of Chatham resident argues that it’s time to reopen all of the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Convicted golf cart thief back behind bars after violating probation

A convicted golf cart thief is back behind bars after violating his probation.
Read more
Crime

Former Villages assisted living executive sentenced after cocaine found in briefcase

The former community relations director at an assisted living facility in The Villages has been placed on probation after cocaine was discovered in his briefcase after a car crash.
Read more
Crime

Clothes-tossing Summerfield woman jailed after man friend claims he was smacked

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after being accused of slapping her man friend during a nasty spat.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,161FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,614FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
87.9 ° F
89 °
87 °
85 %
0.6mph
99 %
Sun
89 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
92 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment