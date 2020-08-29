Douglas Richard Rhawn, 74, Fruitland Park, Florida passed away on August 16, 2020 at his residence in Fruitland Park, Florida.

Douglas was born on November 11, 1945 in Glendale, California to his parents Jack Chromis Rhawn and Ruth (Englehardt) Rhawn. He was a former Plant Manager in the Food Production Industry and had worked at Marzetti Foods for several years. He moved to Fruitland Park, Florida 13 years ago from Covington, Georgia. He was a proud Veteran who served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam, serving on a river patrol boat. He was a member Masonic Lodge #555 The Northern Star Lodge of Pennsylvania, member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion both in Pennsylvania, member of American Institute of Plant Engineers and a member of Refrigeration Service Engineers Society. He was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his wife: Bonita Rhawn of Sheffield, PA; two sons: Jack Rhawn of Everett WA and Ryan Rhawn of Kennewick, WA; daughter-in-law: Hannah Rhawn of Kennewick, WA; two loving grandchildren: Arabella Rhawn and Ethan Rhawn.

Graveside Services will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:30AM with Military Honors.