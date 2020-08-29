Saturday, August 29, 2020
Florida shows 947.9% increase in COVID-19 cases since governor reopened state

Larry D. Croom

In the roughly three months since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen Florida, the Sunshine State has seen a whopping 947.9 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday morning, 615,806 cases had been identified across the state. On June 3 when the governor made the announcement that bars and pubs could reopen at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside, the state was reporting 58,764 COVID-19 cases – a difference of 557,042.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in The Villages at Eisenhower Recreation Center last year.

Under Phase Two, bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades and auditoriums also were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. But a portion of that plan was short-lived, as DeSantis reversed his decision on bars and ordered them closed again on June 26 when the state was reporting 122,960 cases. And in The Villages, movie theaters shut their doors on July 5 after being open for just 19 days.

The number of deaths and people hospitalized also are quite different today than when DeSantis decided to reopen the state. On June 3, the state was reporting 2,566 deaths and 10,525 people hospitalized. On Friday, those numbers had jumped to 11,099 deaths and 38,029 people being treated in area hospitals.

In the tri-county area on June 3, there were 39 deaths and 158 people hospitalized. Those numbers have now increased to 320 deaths and 1,331 people requiring some form of hospital care.

On Friday, statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health showed a breakdown of cases across the state:

  • 0-4 age group: (10,377, 2 percent);
  • 5-14 age group: (25,098 cases, 4 percent);
  • 15-24 age group: (90,611 cases, 15 percent);
  • 25-34 age group: (114,959 cases, 19 percent);
  • 35-44 age group: (99,971 cases, 16 percent);
  • 45-54 age group: (97,718 cases, 16 percent);
  • 55-64 age group: (79,735 cases, 13 percent);
  • 65-74 age group: (46,317 cases, 8 percent);
  • 75-84 age group: (26,673 cases, 4 percent); and
  • 85-plus age group: (15,591 cases, 3 percent).

The breakdown of hospitalizations across the state:

  • 0-4 age group: (242, 1 percent);
  • 5-14 age group: (214, 1 percent);
  • 15-24 age group: (961, 3 percent);
  • 25-34 age group: (2,185, 6 percent);
  • 35-44 age group: (3,299, 9 percent);
  • 45-54 age group: (4,867, 13 percent);
  • 55-64 age group: (6,751, 18 percent);
  • 65-74 age group: (7,402, 19 percent);
  • 75-84 age group: (6,955, 18 percent); and
  • 85-plus age group: (5,147, 14 percent).

The breakdown of deaths across the state:

  • 0-4 age group: (0);
  • 5-14 age group: (4);
  • 15-24 age group: (27);
  • 25-34 age group: (72);
  • 35-44 age group: (208);
  • 45-54 age group: (456);
  • 55-64 age group: (1,178);
  • 65-74 age group: (2,301);
  • 75-84 age group: (3,179); and
  • 85-plus age group: (3,532).

In The Villages, 526 total cases were being reported Friday. Another 2,469 have been reported in the surrounding communities of Leesburg (982), Summerfield (332), Belleview (305), Wildwood (338), Lady Lake (239), Fruitland Park (131), Oxford (107), and Lady Lake portion of Sumter County (35).

The breakdown by day of COVID-19 cases across the state, beginning the day after DeSantis’ Phase Two announcement, is as follows:

  • Thursday, June 4: 60,183, increase of 1,419;
  • Friday, June 5: 61,488, increase of 1,305;
  • Saturday, June 6: 62,758, increase of 1,270;
  • Sunday, June 7: 63,938, increase of 1,180;
  • Monday, June 8: 64,904, increase of 966;
  • Tuesday, June 9: 66,000, increase of 1,096;
  • Wednesday, June 10: 67,371, increase of 1,371;
  • Thursday, June 11: 69,069, increase of 1,698;
  • Friday June 12: 70,971, increase of 1,902;
  • Saturday June 13: 73,552, increase of 2,581;
  • Sunday June 14: 75,568, increase of 2,016;
  • Monday June 15: 77,327, increase of 1,759;
  • Tuesday June 16: 80,109, increase of 2,782;
  • Wednesday June 17: 82,719, increase of 2,610;
  • Thursday June 18: 85,926, increase of 3,207;
  • Friday, June 19: 89,748, increases of 3,822;
  • Saturday, June 20: 93,797, increase of 4,049;
  • Sunday, June 21: 97,291, increase of 3,494;
  • Monday, June 22: 100,217, increase of 2,926;
  • Tuesday, June 23: 103,503, increase of 3,286;
  • Wednesday, June 24: 109,014, increased of 5,511;
  • Thursday, June 25: 114,018, increase of 5,004;
  • Friday, June 26: 122,960, increase of 8,942;
  • Saturday, June 27: 132,545, increase of 9,585;
  • Sunday, June 28: 141,075, increase of 8,530;
  • Monday, June 29: 146,341, increase of 5,266;
  • Tuesday, June 30: 152,434, increase of 6,093;
  • Wednesday, July 1: 158,997, increase of 6,563;
  • Thursday, July 2: 169,106, increase of 10,019;
  • Friday, July 3: 178,594, increase of 9,488;
  • Saturday, July 4: 190,052, increase of 11,458;
  • Sunday, July 5: 200,111, increase of 10,059;
  • Monday, July 6: 206,447, increase of 6,336;
  • Tuesday, July 7: 213,794, increase of 7,347;
  • Wednesday, July 8: 223,783, increase of 9,989;
  • Thursday, July 9: 232,718, increase of 8,935;
  • Friday, July 10: 244,151, increase of 11,433;
  • Saturday, July 11: 254,511, increase of 10,360;
  • Sunday, July 12: 269,811, increase of 15,300;
  • Monday, July 13: 282,435, increase of 12,624;
  • Tuesday, July 14: 291,629, increase of 9,194;
  • Wednesday, July 15: 301,810, increase of 10,181;
  • Thursday, July 16: 315,775, increase of 13,965;
  • Friday, July 17: 327,241, increase of 11,466;
  • Saturday, July 18: 337,569, increase of 10,328;
  • Sunday, July 19: 350,047, increase of 12,478;
  • Monday, July 20: 360,899, increase of 10,347;
  • Tuesday, July 21: 369,834, increase of 9,440;
  • Wednesday, July 22: 379,619, increase of 9,785;
  • Thursday, July 23: 389,868, increase of 10,249;
  • Friday, July 24: 402,312, increase of 12,444;
  • Saturday, July 25: 414,511, increase of 12,199;
  • Sunday, July 26: 423,855, increase of 9,344;
  • Monday, July 27: 432,747, increase of 8,892;
  • Tuesday, July 28: 441,977, increase of 9,230;
  • Wednesday, July 29: 451,423, increase of 9,446;
  • Thursday, July 30: 461,379 increase of 9,956;
  • Friday, July 31: 470,386, increase of 9,007;
  • Saturday, Aug. 1: 480,028, increase of 9,642;
  • Sunday, Aug. 2: 487,132, increase of 7,104;
  • Monday, Aug. 3: 491,884, increase of 4,742;
  • Tuesday, Aug. 4: 497,330, increase of 5,446;
  • Wednesday, Aug. 5: 502,739, increase of 5,409;
  • Thursday, Aug. 6: 510,389, increase of 7,650;
  • Friday, Aug. 7: 518,075, increase of 7,686;
  • Saturday, Aug. 8: 526,577, increase of 8,502;
  • Sunday, Aug. 9: 532,806, increase of 6,229;
  • Monday, Aug. 10: 536,961, increase of 4,155;
  • Tuesday, Aug. 11: 542,792, increase of 5,831;
  • Wednesday, Aug. 12: 550,901, increase of 8,109;
  • Thursday, Aug. 13: 557,137, increase of 6,236;
  • Friday, Aug. 14: 563,285, increase of 6,148;
  • Saturday, Aug. 15: 569,637, increase of 6,352;
  • Sunday, Aug. 16: 573,416, increase of 3,779;
  • Monday, Aug. 17: 576,094, increase of 2,678;
  • Tuesday, Aug. 18: 579,932, increase of 3,928;
  • Wednesday, Aug. 19: 584,047, increase of 4,115;
  • Thursday, Aug. 20: 588,602, increase of 4,555;
  • Friday, Aug. 21: 593,286, increase of 4,684;
  • Saturday, Aug. 22: 597,597, increase of 4,311;
  • Sunday, Aug. 23: 600,571, increase of 2,974;
  • Monday, Aug. 24: 602,829, increase of 2,258;
  • Tuesday, Aug. 25: 605,502, increase of 2,673;
  • Wednesday, Aug. 26: 608,722, increase of 3,220;
  • Thursday, Aug. 27: 611,991, increase of 3,269;
  • Friday, Aug. 28: 615,806, increase of 3,815.

