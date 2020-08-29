Florida shows 947.9% increase in COVID-19 cases since governor reopened state

In the roughly three months since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen Florida, the Sunshine State has seen a whopping 947.9 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday morning, 615,806 cases had been identified across the state. On June 3 when the governor made the announcement that bars and pubs could reopen at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside, the state was reporting 58,764 COVID-19 cases – a difference of 557,042.

Under Phase Two, bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades and auditoriums also were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. But a portion of that plan was short-lived, as DeSantis reversed his decision on bars and ordered them closed again on June 26 when the state was reporting 122,960 cases. And in The Villages, movie theaters shut their doors on July 5 after being open for just 19 days.

The number of deaths and people hospitalized also are quite different today than when DeSantis decided to reopen the state. On June 3, the state was reporting 2,566 deaths and 10,525 people hospitalized. On Friday, those numbers had jumped to 11,099 deaths and 38,029 people being treated in area hospitals.

In the tri-county area on June 3, there were 39 deaths and 158 people hospitalized. Those numbers have now increased to 320 deaths and 1,331 people requiring some form of hospital care.

On Friday, statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health showed a breakdown of cases across the state:

0-4 age group: (10,377, 2 percent);

5-14 age group: (25,098 cases, 4 percent);

15-24 age group: (90,611 cases, 15 percent);

25-34 age group: (114,959 cases, 19 percent);

35-44 age group: (99,971 cases, 16 percent);

45-54 age group: (97,718 cases, 16 percent);

55-64 age group: (79,735 cases, 13 percent);

65-74 age group: (46,317 cases, 8 percent);

75-84 age group: (26,673 cases, 4 percent); and

85-plus age group: (15,591 cases, 3 percent).

The breakdown of hospitalizations across the state:

0-4 age group: (242, 1 percent);

5-14 age group: (214, 1 percent);

15-24 age group: (961, 3 percent);

25-34 age group: (2,185, 6 percent);

35-44 age group: (3,299, 9 percent);

45-54 age group: (4,867, 13 percent);

55-64 age group: (6,751, 18 percent);

65-74 age group: (7,402, 19 percent);

75-84 age group: (6,955, 18 percent); and

85-plus age group: (5,147, 14 percent).

The breakdown of deaths across the state:

0-4 age group: (0);

5-14 age group: (4);

15-24 age group: (27);

25-34 age group: (72);

35-44 age group: (208);

45-54 age group: (456);

55-64 age group: (1,178);

65-74 age group: (2,301);

75-84 age group: (3,179); and

85-plus age group: (3,532).

In The Villages, 526 total cases were being reported Friday. Another 2,469 have been reported in the surrounding communities of Leesburg (982), Summerfield (332), Belleview (305), Wildwood (338), Lady Lake (239), Fruitland Park (131), Oxford (107), and Lady Lake portion of Sumter County (35).

The breakdown by day of COVID-19 cases across the state, beginning the day after DeSantis’ Phase Two announcement, is as follows: