Saturday, August 29, 2020
Home Obituaries

Howard W. Lynch

Staff Report

Howard Lynch

Howard “Sandy” W. Lynch, Jr., a resident of Amarillo, Texas, until retiring to The Villages, Florida, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was 83 years old. His wife, Julia Lynch, predeceased him in 2014.

Sandy was born in Amarillo and graduated from Amarillo High School, where he was a tackle and captain of the Sandies football team. Sandy earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

Sandy was the Athletic Supervisor of the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department for 26 years until he retired in 2001. He umpired local leagues for more than 10 years and was a scorekeeper for more than 13 years. Sandy was one of the first members of the Texas United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA). He served as the USSSA Amarillo Area Director from 1981 to 2001 and as USSSA Vice President for West Texas until 2001. Sandy became a Life Member of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation in 2001. On February 5, 2005, he was inducted as a Director into the Texas USSSA Hall of Fame. Sandy received numerous awards for his work in recreational sports.

Anyone who ever met Sandy admired his even-keeled disposition and remarked that he rarely complained. He was happy, go lucky all the time. Whenever asked how he was doing, Sandy always responded with a smile and said he was fine. He laughed a lot and asked little of those who loved and cared for him. Sandy was a sports enthusiast, and after he retired, he particularly enjoyed watching football, playing golf and bocce ball, and walking.

Sandy was the son of Howard W. Lynch and Dolly Lynch. Sandy had two brothers, Captain William H. Lynch, USN Ret., and Dan Lynch, who both predeceased him.

Survivors include his three daughters Sharon Kaye Reif of Laguna Beach, California; Laurel Ann Hockey of Arlington, Virginia; and Georgia Kay Price of Fairfax, Virginia; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Sandy was cremated, and his loved ones will celebrate his life in each of their hometowns.

 

