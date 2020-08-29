Katie Belle’s-type conversions will put more pressure on resources

To the Editor:

I would like to point out something with regard to the idea of converting Katie Belle’s into apartments. This is not just a congestion/traffic issue. There is going to be a strain on infrastructure, the power grid and services. This means increased demand on water, sewer, fire, police, sanitation, EMS. All aspects will be impacted. Including grocery shopping, town squares.

I come from New York. I am surrounded by increased building without increased services, but increased taxes. Change has to be made by creating zoning laws which can contain building sizes, in addition there should be demand for studies on the impact on the infrastructure and quality of life.

Don’t become a city, it is not what we came here for. Elect officials who are willing to change or create zoning laws to prevent this from continuing.

Joe Thomas

Bridgeport at Miona Shores