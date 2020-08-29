Robert Garrett Hanby, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Lady Lake Fl on August 26, 2020. Mr. Hanby was born in Wilmington DE and has resided in Florida for the past 40 years.

He is survived by his wife Gayle Riemer Hanby and children Laurie, Robin, Bonnie, Nancy, Tara and Joshua; grandchildren Jay, Hans, Danny, Tyler, Ryan and Anastasia: great-grandchildren Brooke, Lucas, Scarlett and Charity, and nieces Diane and Nanci. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Garrett Hanby and Margaret Riggs, sister Elizabeth Musto, and granddaughter Cassie.

Robert received an engineering degree from the University of Delaware and was a flight instructor in the Navy. He was a Certified Financial Planner until his retirement 10 years ago.

Robert spent his childhood summers in Ocean City NJ. It was a time of many fond memories. Throughout his life he enjoyed time with family, music, time at the beach, making things in his wood shop, pondering the mysteries of life and so much more.

He was a loving man, a curious human and generous with his wisdom. He always counseled to make a happy life where you can pay your bills, marry a person with a kind soul, be the master of your fate and that to think is to act!