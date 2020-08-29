Saturday, August 29, 2020
Summerfield woman jailed after nasty skirmish with gal pal at Dollar General store

Larry D. Croom

Kelisa Latoy Tuggerson

A Summerfield woman described by a victim as drinking and out of control was jailed Tuesday night.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dollar General store at 16630 S. U.S. 301 in Summerfield shortly after 8 p.m. and when they arrived, they saw 27-year-old Kelisa Latoy Tuggerson push the victim. Tuggerson was then detained while deputies investigated the incident.

The store manager said she was notified of a fight in the parking lot and she saw Tuggerson strike the victim with a closed fist in the upper torso area. When asked if the victim fought back, the manager said she was “retreating” in an attempt to avoid being hit by Tuggerson.

The victim told deputies she was “offended” by Tuggerson’s actions in fighting and using profanity. She said it had a negative effect on her morals and those of her minor children and also affected the Dollar General from operating normally, the report says.

Tuggerson was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Her bond also was revoked on previous charges of failure to appear in court for attaching an unassigned license tag to a vehicle and domestic battery.

Tuggerson, who lives on S.E. 45th Court in Summerfield, was being held in the jail and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

News

Villager's winning photo of Girl Scout troop included in White House History Quarterly

Villages resident Valerie Pfundstein is among the winners of the White House History Quarterly's photo contest.
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new Villages-area cases identified

Eight more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across The Villages and surrounding communities.
News

Villager kept from mother due to COVID-19 finds jewelry gone after her death

A Villager prevented from visiting her 93-year-old mother due to COVID-19 discovered after her death more than $10,000 worth of jewelry had vanished from her room at an assisted living facility.
Crime

Former Villages VA employee pleads guilty to defrauding vets in kickback scheme

A former employee at the Veterans Administration in The Villages has joined with his ex-wife and daughter in pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare benefits.
News

Fruitland Park scores victory in ongoing lawsuit against owner of defunct BBQ eatery

The City of Fruitland Park has scored a victory in court against the owner of a defunct barbecue restaurant.
Crime

Assisted living executive arrested on warrant charging him with theft

A local assisted living executive has been arrested on a warrant charging him with grand theft.
Crime

Man arrested after found inside dumpster behind business in The Villages

A man wanted on Marion County warrants was arrested after he was found inside a dumpster behind a business in The Villages.
