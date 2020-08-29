Summerfield woman jailed after nasty skirmish with gal pal at Dollar General store

A Summerfield woman described by a victim as drinking and out of control was jailed Tuesday night.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dollar General store at 16630 S. U.S. 301 in Summerfield shortly after 8 p.m. and when they arrived, they saw 27-year-old Kelisa Latoy Tuggerson push the victim. Tuggerson was then detained while deputies investigated the incident.

The store manager said she was notified of a fight in the parking lot and she saw Tuggerson strike the victim with a closed fist in the upper torso area. When asked if the victim fought back, the manager said she was “retreating” in an attempt to avoid being hit by Tuggerson.

The victim told deputies she was “offended” by Tuggerson’s actions in fighting and using profanity. She said it had a negative effect on her morals and those of her minor children and also affected the Dollar General from operating normally, the report says.

Tuggerson was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Her bond also was revoked on previous charges of failure to appear in court for attaching an unassigned license tag to a vehicle and domestic battery.

Tuggerson, who lives on S.E. 45th Court in Summerfield, was being held in the jail and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.