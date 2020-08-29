Saturday, August 29, 2020
Villager’s winning photo of Girl Scout troop included in White House History Quarterly

Larry D. Croom

Villager Valerie Pfundstein and her daughter, Catherine.

Villages resident Valerie Pfundstein is among the winners of the White House History Quarterly’s photo contest.

Pfundstein’s photo was featured in the 58th issue of the award-winning journal, which was released Tuesday, as part of a feature called “Photographing the White House.” The winning photo was taken in 2014 when Pfundstein accompanied her daughter Catherine’s Girl Scout troop to our nation’s capital.

Pfundstein’s photo showed her Girl Scout troop taking selfies with their cell phones at the White House fence. It was judged to be one of the 10 most compelling images of the hundreds submitted by readers.

Pfundstein, who was the troop’s leader for 12 years, took the girls to several sites in D.C. The Girl Scouts also marched in the annual Memorial Day parade with Keep the Spirit of ’45 Alive, honoring our country’s veterans. The girls got into the spirit of the parade by dressing as Rosie the Riveter.

Villager Valerie Pfundstein took this award-winning photograph of her Girl Scout troop taking selfies of the White House in 2014.

Issues of White House History Quarterly retail for $9.95. To subscribe or purchase a single issue, visit shop.whitehousehistory.org.

The White House History Quarterly is published four times each year by the White House Historical Association. The publication features articles on White House history, architecture, fine and decorative arts, and gardens, as well as the life stories of White House occupants and their experiences living in the Executive Mansion.

Now in its 21st year of regular publication, the Quarterly has won national and regional awards for content and design and has attracted a loyal readership of both scholars and laymen in the United States and abroad. More than 200 scholars, artisans and former White House employees have written for the award-winning Quarterly. Historian William Seale is the founding editor.

Villager Valerie Pfundstein’s Girl Scout troop dressed as Rosie the Riveter in 2014 when they participated in the Keep the Spirit of ’45 Alive parade in Washington, D.C.

