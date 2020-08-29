Wildwood commissioners approve 11 commercial and residential development projects

From Oxford to the Villages of Southern Oaks, Wildwood commissioners last week approved 11 commercial and residential development projects.

They endorsed a site plan for a 2,384-square-foot Wendy’s Restaurant near the southwest corner of County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford. The restaurant will be next to the Aldi Food Store under construction.

Another site plan for a 7,152-square-foot Sweetwater Car Wash also received final approval. The car wash will be northeast of County Road 466A and Powell Road in the Beaumont development across from Pinellas Plaza.

Commissioners approved a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning from residential to general commercial for Beechwood Plaza, a .72-acre property on State Road 44 between county roads 169 and 171.

A plan amendment and rezoning also were endorsed for the Vining Industrial Park, a 5.72-acre property south of State Road 44 and Signature Drive (Buena Vista Boulevard). The developer plans upscale storage buildings with flexible space and small office areas.

The Joann Grant property, less than an acre on County Road 144 about 400 feet east of Powell Road, also received plan amendment and rezoning approvals for a commercial and residential development.

Six as yet unnamed neighborhoods in the Villages of Southern Oaks received final plat approval. They are north of the Florida Turnpike and east of Warm Springs Avenue, south of the Chitty Chatty Preserve.

They include Unit 49 with 130 homes, Unit 50 with 99 homes, Unit 53 with 71 homes, Unit 62 with 63 homes, Unit 63 with 59 homes and Unit 64 with 47 homes.

Commissioners also took final action on a comprehensive plan amendment that divides the city into eight development districts. The plan was reviewed by the state before adoption.