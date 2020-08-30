Excessive rain forces closure of Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course

Excessive rain has forced the closure of Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.

The course will remain closed through Thursday, according to the Golf Division.

Water was blocking access to several sections of the golf course. More rain is in the forecast for this week.

The retention basins at the golf courses in The Villages play a critical role in stormwater management.

Last year, several golf courses, including Evans Prairie, were shut down to excessive rain and “water dumping.”

Hurricane Irma in 2017 dumped an enormous amount of water on The Villages. At the time, several of the golf courses flooded, but the drainage system was widely praised for performing as anticipated and preventing flooding in The Villages.