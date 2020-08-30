Florence J. Ladd, 91, lovingly known to many as Mima, passed away gracefully and peacefully on August 26, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. Florence was born in Key West, Florida on January 21, 1929 to Carl and Mary Dulce Russell. She was a proud descendent of an extended Conch family and lived in Key West most of her life. She leaves a lifetime of love and happy memories to her surviving family and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by the love and light of her life, her husband, William (Bill) Ladd Sr. They shared a wonderful life and partnership. She was also preceded in death by her beloved brother, Dencil Russell. Florence was a fierce defendant of all her children and will always be cherished by them: son, William K. Ladd Jr and his wife Marty, Columbus, GA; son, Carl Eugene Bailey and his wife Lorraine, Melbourne, FL; daughter, Ruby Pearson, The Villages, FL; son, Robert Earl Ladd Sr and his wife, Jeanne, Cocoa, FL; and son, Richard Charles Ladd and his wife, Nancy, Miami Beach. FL. And let’s not forget her “fifth son”, Terry Stofer, Brandon, FL. Mima will also be forever loved and remembered by her 10 grandchildren: Jeff, Kim, Bobby Jr, Kevin, Scott, Robyn, Kelly Joy, Natalie, Carmen and Lauren, as well as 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was also a loving and supportive aunt to her nieces and nephews and their families: Cindy Russell, Kay Russell, Roy Russell, David Russell, Jennifer Hertzog, and Karen Sue Kelley, as well as a loving godmother and friend to many, many more.

The life Florence lived was strewn with love and compassion for her parents and relatives, her family, her friends, her children’s friends, and all those she loved. She took the time to listen and give of herself to everyone. She will be missed for her strength and independence, her generosity, her love and kindness, and her Cuban dishes. Just ask her grandchildren – Mima’s black beans & rice, picadillo, and roast pork are favorites!

During and after high school, Florence worked in her family’s grocery store and restaurant on Olivia Street for many years before beginning employment at Overseas Transportation where she retired as Office Manager after more than 25 years. Florence and Bill were long-standing members of the Key West Moose Lodge and they could be found there on most Friday evenings enjoying dinner, music and dancing with their close friends. Florence and Bill enjoyed family and friends gathering at their home as well – all were welcome. In fact, their home was a favorite gathering place for their children’s friends all through high school. Florence was a sounding board to many – for those who just wanted to talk, and for those who requested advice. Her door was always open.

When Bill retired from the Key West Aqueduct, they moved to Winter Haven, FL. While they spent winters there, they enjoyed many wonderful summers together in the shadow of Grandfather’s Mountain in North Carolina. Bill and Florence also enjoyed traveling together on adventures across this great country — some of their favorite places included Las Vegas, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Washington DC and more.

When Bill passed, Florence moved to The Villages with her daughter, Ruby. Later in life, she continued to find joy in quiet mornings spent listening to her favorite Villages radio station, WVLG 102.7 FM, and enjoying visits from her children, grandchildren and long-time friends. Florence’s love of family is testament to her amazing spirit and zest for life. And her long-lasting friendships will live in the hearts of all those she touched through the years.

We love you Mom … to which she would say … Love you more!

If you measure a person’s wealth by how many people she loved and how many people loved her, Florence was a Billionaire!

A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive, MBC-FOUND, Tampa, FL 33612 or the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 South Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021.