To the Editor:

Look around you and what do you see? The people that your gaze encounters all look different. Why? Why, because we are all different. On face value, few would disagree with that statement. Yet we are routinely urged to “like” this or to “dislike” that all directed so that no one should be offended. We should embrace diversity yet it is diversity itself whose head is threatened on the chopping block of society. We at once strive to be different but we are cautioned to be the same. We must accept those who are unhappy with their bodies, the color of their hair, their race, and their lack of talent in this or some other regard.

But if those who are unhappy with their bodies sometimes make the decision to change the color of their hair, lose weight and/or endure the regimen to become a member of the opposite sex. They are applauded.

We read daily the explosion of robots that is occurring in manufacture, as home assistants, as substitute lovers. It is no doubt within the realm of these animated, manufactured entities to lack the quality of being allowed to be offended. Disobeyed perhaps, but not offended. Why is this? The underlying force is what separates us from robots. We can choose. We can have a preference. We can like or dislike as we will.

However, there are forces that would deny us our humanness and demand that we accept things which are in direct conflict with that which we prefer not to recognize or accept.

And the future would look like, what: All of us as breathing robots, void of feelings and preference, of indeterminate sex, recognizing one superior entity as a god robot. All with the intended goal that no one be offended. I am sure that what I have written here will offend someone.

Be my guest, we all find joy where we must.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.

Spruce Creek South