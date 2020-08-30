Sunday, August 30, 2020
75.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

I am sure that what I have written here will offend someone

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Look around you and what do you see? The people that your gaze encounters all look different. Why? Why, because we are all different. On face value, few would disagree with that statement. Yet we are routinely urged to “like” this or to “dislike” that all directed so that no one should be offended. We should embrace diversity yet it is diversity itself whose head is threatened on the chopping block of society. We at once strive to be different but we are cautioned to be the same. We must accept those who are unhappy with their bodies, the color of their hair, their race, and their lack of talent in this or some other regard.
But if those who are unhappy with their bodies sometimes make the decision to change the color of their hair, lose weight and/or endure the regimen to become a member of the opposite sex. They are applauded.
We read daily the explosion of robots that is occurring in manufacture, as home assistants, as substitute lovers. It is no doubt within the realm of these animated, manufactured entities to lack the quality of being allowed to be offended. Disobeyed perhaps, but not offended. Why is this? The underlying force is what separates us from robots. We can choose. We can have a preference. We can like or dislike as we will.
However, there are forces that would deny us our humanness and demand that we accept things which are in direct conflict with that which we prefer not to recognize or accept.
And the future would look like, what: All of us as breathing robots, void of feelings and preference, of indeterminate sex, recognizing one superior entity as a god robot. All with the intended goal that no one be offended. I am sure that what I have written here will offend someone.
Be my guest, we all find joy where we must.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.
Spruce Creek South

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Wait until after Christmas to reopen the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident recommends waiting until after Christmas to reopen town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katie Belle’s-type conversions will put more pressure on resources

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the idea of converting Katie Belle’s to apartments as a symptom of a looming problem. He contends we must elect leaders who will stand up for residents.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to reopen the squares

A Village of Chatham resident argues that it’s time to reopen all of the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Opening the town squares would be a policing nightmare

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident argues that reopening the town squares would present a policing nightmare.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to reopen the fitness centers

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to reopen the fitness centers in The Villages which have been closed due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus has been way over blown

A Village of LaBelle resident contends the Coronavirus has been “way over blown.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We’ve lost more than Katie Belle’s

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that all of the focus is on the southern end of The Villages while those north of County Road 466 are losing more and more of the things that attracted them to The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

20 more tri-county residents die of COVID-19 as Villages-area tops 3,000 cases

Twenty more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of cases in and around The Villages topped 3,000.
Read more
News

Take a trip over the Waterlily Bridge

The Waterlily Bridge for multi-modal traffic in The Villages is in place over the Florida Turnpike and we’ve got drone footage that will take you over the bridge.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Sunrise In The Village Of Silver Lake

Check out this beautiful sunrise over the Village of Silver Lake in Lady Lake. Thanks to Keith Nicholas Barnum for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk In Tree

Check out this red-shouldered hawk spotted in a tree. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Barred Owl At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this barred owl spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Keith Boyle for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

I am sure that what I have written here will offend someone

A Spruce Creek South resident writes that he is sure that what he has written will offend someone. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Convicted golf cart thief back behind bars after violating probation

A convicted golf cart thief is back behind bars after violating his probation.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

How would I treat myself if I got COVID-19?

Dr. Gabe Mirkin has received many emails asking him how heI would treat himself if he developed COVID-19. We've got his advice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Wildwood commissioners approve 11 commercial and residential development projects

From Oxford to the Villages of Southern Oaks, Wildwood commissioners last week approved 11 commercial and residential development projects. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Health

20 more tri-county residents die of COVID-19 as Villages-area tops 3,000 cases

Twenty more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of cases in and around The Villages topped 3,000.
Read more
News

Take a trip over the Waterlily Bridge

The Waterlily Bridge for multi-modal traffic in The Villages is in place over the Florida Turnpike and we’ve got drone footage that will take you over the bridge.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

I am sure that what I have written here will offend someone

A Spruce Creek South resident writes that he is sure that what he has written will offend someone. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wait until after Christmas to reopen the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident recommends waiting until after Christmas to reopen town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katie Belle’s-type conversions will put more pressure on resources

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the idea of converting Katie Belle’s to apartments as a symptom of a looming problem. He contends we must elect leaders who will stand up for residents.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Convicted golf cart thief back behind bars after violating probation

A convicted golf cart thief is back behind bars after violating his probation.
Read more
Crime

Former Villages assisted living executive sentenced after cocaine found in briefcase

The former community relations director at an assisted living facility in The Villages has been placed on probation after cocaine was discovered in his briefcase after a car crash.
Read more
Crime

Clothes-tossing Summerfield woman jailed after man friend claims he was smacked

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after being accused of slapping her man friend during a nasty spat.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,170FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,615FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
75.9 ° F
76 °
75 °
99 %
1.3mph
95 %
Sun
77 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
93 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment