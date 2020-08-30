John Black, 91, devoted husband of Glennis and father of Steve and Gale, passed away on August 28, 2020.

He was born on August 24, 1929 in Tampa, Florida to C. Hamlin Black, Jr. and Katherine (Acosta) Black. He graduated from Plant High School in Tampa, and was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and graduated with a Masters in Animal Nutrition from the University of Florida. Mr. Black retired to The Villages after working 32 years at United States Sugar Corporation.

John was a lifelong Episcopalian and a Vestryman of the Saint Martins Episcopal Church in Clewiston. He enjoyed sailing, fishing and golfing in his spare time. He also found the time to build furniture, scale models, his brother-in-law’s house, and even two airplanes. He cherished various activities with his children and grandchildren. He also gave us the courage to pursue our dreams.

He is survived by his wife Glennis of 63 years, their two children, Steve (Anita) and Gale, three grandchildren Chelsea (Mat), Joseph, and Mariah, great granddaughter Matison, and brother James. He was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him.

Memorial donations may be made to the Davis Island Youth Sailing Foundation, Inc., 1315 Severn Ave, Tampa, FL 33606.