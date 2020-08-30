Two Villagers taken by ambulance from crash that shut down U.S. Hwy. 27/441

Two Villagers were transported by ambulance from a crash Saturday night that shut down traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at North Morse Boulevard.

The crash occurred at 6:04 p.m. when a gray 2013 Nissan Altima driven by 72-year-old Elizabeth Ann Anderson who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages collided with black 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by 71-year-old Paul Joseph Cowlin who also lives the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Anderson had been traveling on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when Cowlin’s vehicle entered the intersection from West Boone Court and overturned as a result of the collision. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Anderson was taken to UF Health The Villages Hospital. Cowlin was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The drivers offered conflicting statements of what led to the crash, the report noted. Neither was ticketed.