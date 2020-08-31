Monday, August 31, 2020
Advertising our beliefs comes with consequences

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When meeting a stranger, you probably would not begin with “Hi, I’m a Republican” (or Democrat or Christian or Mason , etc.).  We do not usually lead with our opinion as it often puts off the other person and may even prevent them from getting to know us as an individual instead of a member. Yet some in our community do just that by advertising their beliefs with flags, bumper stickers, golf cart signs and white crosses. Our right to free speech is guaranteed however, all rights come with obligations. One of those obligations is using some judgement.
Leading with your opinion and advertising your beliefs is divisive. It does nothing for the individual and it does nothing to improve our society. Our actions should define who we are; not our advertising.

Dana A. Lambillotte
Village of St. Charles

 

