Belle Glade golf course shut down, Evans Prairie closure extended

The Belle Glade Championship Golf Course will be shut down through Sept. 3 due to excessive rainfall.
The closure of Evans Prairie Golf Course, first announced on Sunday, has been extended through Sept. 6.
The country club restaurants remain open.
