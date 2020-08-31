Cora S. Wareham, 86, of Wildwood, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 28, 2020.

Mrs. Wareham was born June 15, 1934 in Stearns, KY to John Riley Reed and Margaret Elizabeth (Siler) Reid. She was a homemaker and had moved here around 2008 from Naples. Cora was a member of the Adamsville Baptist Church and loved painting, writing poetry and listening to classical music.

Survivors include her children, Elizabeth Kay Price and her husband, Charles; Johnny Ray Stanford, Robert Lee Stanford, II, Margaret Sue Archer, Jimmy Dan Stanford and Howard Guy Stanford; brother, Robert Reid; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Cora’s family and friends will celebrate her life in the Adamsville Baptist Church in the future. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Adamsville Baptist Church, 4839 CR 468, Wildwood, FL 34785.