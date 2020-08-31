Monday, August 31, 2020
COVID-19 numbers at local long-term facilities tell different story than DeSantis

Larry D. Croom

On the day when Gov. Ron DeSantis staged a press conference in The Villages touting successful COVID-19 care for seniors, Florida Department of Health statistics seemed to paint a different picture.

“We’re doing much better protecting the elderly,” said Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump’s new COVID-19 adviser, who appeared with DeSantis after basically replacing Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx on the president’s task force. “I think it’s important that we are very diligent with that population.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis staged a press conference Monday at UF Health The Villages Hospital to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. He was joined by President Trump’s new COVID-19 adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas.

Numbers released Monday showed that Florida still has plenty of work to do when it comes to the highly vulnerable senior population in long-term care facilities. In fact, a new report showed that 35 deaths have occurred at 10 long-term care centers in and around The Villages. Of those, 32 were residents, one was an employee and two remain under investigation.

In addition, another Florida Department of Health report showed 190 COVID-19 cases at 16 local long-term care facilities. Of those, 114 are residents, 45 are residents who transferred out and 31 are staff members.

The breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in local long-term care facilities includes:

  • Village Veranda at Lady Lake 955 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake (one resident and one under investigation);
  • South Campus Care Center 715 E. Dixie Ave. in Leesburg (seven residents and one under investigation);
  • Lady Lake Specialty Care Center 630 Griffin Ave. in Lady Lake (eight residents);
  • Cypress Care Center 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (three residents and one staff member);
  • Trinity Springs 12120 County Rd. 103 in Oxford (three residents);
  • Serenades In The Villages 2450 Parr Dr. in The Villages (one resident);
  • Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one resident);
  • Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (one resident);
  • The Villages Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 900 County Road 466 in Lady Lake (one resident); and
  • Avante at Leesburg Inc., 2000 Edgewood Ave. in Leesburg (six residents).

COVID-19 patients have been identified at the following facilities:

  • Cypress Care Center, 490S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (58 residents and 14 residents who transferred out of the facility);
  • Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, 630 Griffin Ave. in Lady Lake (seven residents, 23 residents who transferred out of the facility and one employee);
  • Vista Lake, 700 S. Lake St. in Leesburg (seven residents and six residents who transferred out);
  • The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages, 16529 S.E. 86th Belle Meade Cir. in The Villages (one resident who transferred out of the facility and five employees);
  • Elan Spanish Springs, 930 Alvarez Ave. in The Villages (one employee);
  • Freedom Pointe Health Center, 1550 El Camino Real (two employees);
  • Springs of Lady Lake, 620 Griffin Ave. in Lady Lake (two employees);
  • Avante at Leesburg Inc., 2000 Edgewood Ave. in Leesburg (30 residents and 10 employees);
  • Lake Harris Health Center, 701 Lake Port Blvd. in Leesburg (two employees);
  • North Campus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 700 N. Palmetto St. in Leesburg (one employee);
  • Shady Lane Retirement Home, 201 Rosefield Ave. in Leesburg (one employee);
  • South Campus Care Center, 715 E. Dixie Ave. in Leesburg (12 residents);
  • Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing, 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one resident who transferred out of the facility and two employees);
  • Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, 10780 U.S. 301 in Oxford (two employees);
  • Sumter Place in The Villages, 1550 Killingsworth Way in The Villages (one employee); and
  • The Willows at Wildwood, 4725 Bellwether Ln. in Oxford (one employee).

Overall, 13,157 COVID-19 cases were reported Monday at 1,262 long-term care facilities across Florida. Those include 3,554 residents, 5,466 residents who transferred out of the facilities and 4,137 employees, according to the Florida Department of Health report.

