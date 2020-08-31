Monday, August 31, 2020
Crime

Driver who didn’t pay ticket jailed after caught behind wheel without license

Meta Minton

Neil Allan Albert

A driver who didn’t pay a ticket last year was jailed after he was caught behind the wheel without a license.

Neil Allan Albert, 34, of Port St. Lucie, was driving a black Kia Forte at 11:38 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 301 near Huey Street when he was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer. Albert was asked if he had a valid driver’s license.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

Albert admitted he received a ticket last year and did not pay that citation, according to the arrest report.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Photos

Photos

Crane On A Boat In Lake Sumter

Check out this crane spotted sitting on a boat in Lake Sumter. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagle On Ground Near Retention Pond

This bald eagle was spotted on the ground near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunrise In The Village Of Silver Lake

Check out this beautiful sunrise over the Village of Silver Lake in Lady Lake. Thanks to Keith Nicholas Barnum for sharing!
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Advertising our beliefs comes with consequences

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends our actions should define who we are; not our advertising.
Read more
Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Driver who didn’t pay ticket jailed after caught behind wheel without license

A driver who didn’t pay a ticket last year was jailed after he was caught behind the wheel without a license.
Read more
Opinions

Health

Avoid ultraviolet lamps for COVID-19  

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that you shouldn't put your faith in the many advertisements for ultraviolet light machines making claims that they destroy SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Advertising our beliefs comes with consequences

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends our actions should define who we are; not our advertising.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Questions for the Developer about apartments at Hacienda Hills

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has questions for the Developer about the apartments planned at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Useless gates

A Village of El Cortez resident writes that he thinks driving in The Villages has become a real quality of life issue. He points to the gates. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
