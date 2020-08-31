Driver who didn’t pay ticket jailed after caught behind wheel without license

A driver who didn’t pay a ticket last year was jailed after he was caught behind the wheel without a license.

Neil Allan Albert, 34, of Port St. Lucie, was driving a black Kia Forte at 11:38 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 301 near Huey Street when he was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer. Albert was asked if he had a valid driver’s license.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

Albert admitted he received a ticket last year and did not pay that citation, according to the arrest report.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.