Monday, August 31, 2020
74.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Drunken episode reported at Wawa ends with arrest after racial tirade

Meta Minton

Mark Roberts

A drunken episode first reported at Wawa in Lady Lake ended with an arrest after a racial tirade at a couple’s home.

A caller on Sunday indicated 54-year-old Mark Lee Roberts was drinking an open beer at Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Roberts appeared to be intoxicated and told officers he would walk to his brother’s house.

Several hours later Roberts went to a home in the 200 block of Ann Street. He was “carrying an open alcoholic beverage, slurring his speech” and began verbally harassing a woman at the home, with whom Roberts was not previously acquainted. He called the couple at the home “stupid Mexicans” and said, “I am a redneck and I’ll get whatever I want,” the report said. Police found Roberts at a home a few doors down, sitting on a porch “drinking a tall alcoholic beverage.” He was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

In 2015, Roberts had been jailed without bond after violating his probation on a charge of disorderly conduct. At the time he was placed on probation, he had been ordered by a judge to complete anger management and stay away from alcohol.

Related Articles

Golf

Belle Glade golf course shut down, Evans Prairie closure extended

We've got an update on golf courses in The Villages shut down due to excessive rain.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after violent altercation with live-in lady friend 

A Wildwood man has been arrested after a violent altercation with his live-in lady friend.
Read more
Crime

Driver who didn’t pay ticket jailed after caught behind wheel without license

A driver who didn’t pay a ticket last year was jailed after he was caught behind the wheel without a license.
Read more
Crime

Speeding driver admits he wanted to ‘get high’ on THC gummies

A speeding driver allegedly in possession of illicit drugs admitted he wanted to “get high” on some THC gummies.
Read more
News

Two Villagers taken by ambulance from crash that shut down U.S. Hwy. 27/441

Two Villagers were transported by ambulance from a crash Saturday night that shut down traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at North Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Health

Five more local residents succumb to COVID-19 virus as cases rise in tri-county area

Five more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported in and around The Villages.
Read more
News

Excessive rain forces closure of Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course

Excessive rain has forced the closure of Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Golf

Belle Glade golf course shut down, Evans Prairie closure extended

We've got an update on golf courses in The Villages shut down due to excessive rain.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after violent altercation with live-in lady friend 

A Wildwood man has been arrested after a violent altercation with his live-in lady friend.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Crane On A Boat In Lake Sumter

Check out this crane spotted sitting on a boat in Lake Sumter. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagle On Ground Near Retention Pond

This bald eagle was spotted on the ground near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunrise In The Village Of Silver Lake

Check out this beautiful sunrise over the Village of Silver Lake in Lady Lake. Thanks to Keith Nicholas Barnum for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Advertising our beliefs comes with consequences

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends our actions should define who we are; not our advertising.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Drunken episode reported at Wawa ends with arrest after racial tirade

A drunken episode first reported at Wawa in Lady Lake ended with an arrest after a racial tirade at a couple’s home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Avoid ultraviolet lamps for COVID-19  

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that you shouldn't put your faith in the many advertisements for ultraviolet light machines making claims that they destroy SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Drunken episode reported at Wawa ends with arrest after racial tirade

A drunken episode first reported at Wawa in Lady Lake ended with an arrest after a racial tirade at a couple’s home.
Read more
Golf

Belle Glade golf course shut down, Evans Prairie closure extended

We've got an update on golf courses in The Villages shut down due to excessive rain.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after violent altercation with live-in lady friend 

A Wildwood man has been arrested after a violent altercation with his live-in lady friend.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Advertising our beliefs comes with consequences

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends our actions should define who we are; not our advertising.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Questions for the Developer about apartments at Hacienda Hills

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has questions for the Developer about the apartments planned at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Useless gates

A Village of El Cortez resident writes that he thinks driving in The Villages has become a real quality of life issue. He points to the gates. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Drunken episode reported at Wawa ends with arrest after racial tirade

A drunken episode first reported at Wawa in Lady Lake ended with an arrest after a racial tirade at a couple’s home.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after violent altercation with live-in lady friend 

A Wildwood man has been arrested after a violent altercation with his live-in lady friend.
Read more
Crime

Driver who didn’t pay ticket jailed after caught behind wheel without license

A driver who didn’t pay a ticket last year was jailed after he was caught behind the wheel without a license.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,170FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,619FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
heavy intensity rain
74.7 ° F
75.2 °
74 °
100 %
1.9mph
90 %
Tue
91 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
90 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment