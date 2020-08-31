Drunken episode reported at Wawa ends with arrest after racial tirade

A drunken episode first reported at Wawa in Lady Lake ended with an arrest after a racial tirade at a couple’s home.

A caller on Sunday indicated 54-year-old Mark Lee Roberts was drinking an open beer at Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Roberts appeared to be intoxicated and told officers he would walk to his brother’s house.

Several hours later Roberts went to a home in the 200 block of Ann Street. He was “carrying an open alcoholic beverage, slurring his speech” and began verbally harassing a woman at the home, with whom Roberts was not previously acquainted. He called the couple at the home “stupid Mexicans” and said, “I am a redneck and I’ll get whatever I want,” the report said. Police found Roberts at a home a few doors down, sitting on a porch “drinking a tall alcoholic beverage.” He was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

In 2015, Roberts had been jailed without bond after violating his probation on a charge of disorderly conduct. At the time he was placed on probation, he had been ordered by a judge to complete anger management and stay away from alcohol.