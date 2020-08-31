John R. Riccitelli (Rick), 82 years old, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on August 27, 2020 after an extended illness.

John was born in Auburn, Illinois on February 27, 1938 to Lucille and John Angeli. He received a degree in Physical Education from Western Illinois University and continued his education at the University of Illinois. John was married to Cherilyn on September 27, 1996; they were married 24 years.

John worked as a Physical Education teacher at Main South High School where he also coached gymnastics, diving, and golf. He retired in 1993 before moving south to Georgia where he enjoyed his leisure golfing.

John is survived by wife Cherilyn; son Mark; stepdaughter Denise; and several grandchildren. He is preceded in death by son Guy; stepdaughter Carolyn; and sister Rena.

Private service will be held.