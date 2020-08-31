Monday, August 31, 2020
Kelly Jo Ringwald

Staff Report

Kelly Jo Ringwald, 34, of Wildwood, returned to the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Kelly was born May 23, 1986 to Jack and Gina (LaVeigne) McDonald. She has lived here all of life and attended the Encounter Church in Coleman, FL. Kelly was working as a clerk for Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Marathon on 466A. She enjoyed creating with nature, her garden and being with her son, Tyler and her fur babies, Lucy, Charlie, Bae and Larry.

Survivors include her loving husband of almost 2 years, Jason; son, Tyler Riley; mother, Gina McDonald; brother Michael Brown (Chris); sister niece, Jessica Brown; nephews, Cody, Trayton & Luke Brown and Noah Wildman; nieces, Laney Brown and Gracelyn Wildman and a plethora of friends and family.

Kelly’s family and friends will celebrate her life 5:00 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the Encounter Church, Coleman.

