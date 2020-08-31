Questions for the Developer about apartments at Hacienda Hills

To the Editor:

Here are questions that I believe should be posed to the Developer of The Villages the answers to which would slow down the rumor mill about the Hacienda Hills site:

1. Will there be an upscale restaurant in the apartment building. If so, will it have expansive windows overlooking the Lakes and Oaks nines?

2. Will there be a golf pro shop and golf management offices in the apartment building or adjacent to it to replace the facilities demolished?

3. Will there be underground or above-ground parking for the apartment building that would accommodate golf carts as well as cars?

4. What will the “resort-style” pool look like? Will it include a hot tub and have food and beverage service as the one demolished did?

5. Will the wonderful Hacienda Hills Palms nine on the other side of Morse Boulevard be retained as part of Hacienda Hills or be added as a third nine to Tierra del Sol Country Club? Or will it be eliminated and the property developed into homes/apartments/villas, etc., which is one of the rampant rumors being spread?

6. Will the excellent Lakes and Oaks nines remain as they are, or will something be done there, as well?

It seems likely that the Developer would not agree to an interview, but perhaps would be amenable to addressing written questions about this important project.

Joe Walker

Village of Piedmont