Speeding driver admits he wanted to ‘get high’ on THC gummies

A speeding driver allegedly in possession of illicit drugs admitted he wanted to “get high” on some THC gummies.

Terrance Darnell Bain, 35, of Wildwood, had been driving a silver Ford F-150 pickup at 1:17 a.m. Sunday on Kilgore Street in Wildwood when he was caught on radar driving 41 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A computer check revealed Bain did not have a valid driver’s license and there was a seize tag order for the truck. He was also found to be in possession of 1.65 grams of marijuana and a bag labeled, “Stoney Patch with 500 MG of THC.” It contained concentrated THC gummies. He said he received them at a party the previous day and obtained them with “the intentions of getting high,” the report said.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.