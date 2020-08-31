Thomas “Tom” Lightcap

Thomas “Tom” L. Lightcap, 67, passed away on Thursday, August 27, following a brief battle with cancer.

Tom is survived by his wife Barbara (Gaddis) Lightcap, and their children, daughter Randi (Holly) Lightcap, son Ryan (Taylor Crane) Lightcap, and his grandson, Kaeden. Tom is also survived by his sisters Diana (John) Cehula, Donna Reynolds, and Sherry (Mark) Fusco.

Tom enjoyed laughs and good times with his family, including many nieces and nephews, and his in-laws Bonnie (Trevor) Bosler and Robert Gaddis. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Elose (Wood) Lightcap, father Thomas Leon Lightcap Jr. and sister Debbie Duncan.

Tom was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, grew up in Royersford, PA and graduated from Spring-Ford High School in the class of 1972. Tom lived most of his adult life in Pottstown. He was a skilled mechanic, working for Penske Truck Leasing for many years. Tom was a proud 32nd degree Mason, member of Stichter Lodge No. 254, Scottish Rite, and Rajah Shriners International. He served as Assistant Regional Director and A Team member for the All-American Soap Box Derby. Tom was a passionate supporter of causes for children, especially those with special needs.

Most recently, Tom resided in Wildwood, Florida, with his best friend and soulmate, Barb, with whom he shared 42 loving and adventurous years together. Tom saw his home in Wildwood as his own piece of paradise, where he enjoyed playing golf, socializing with neighbors as he walked his beloved dog, Star, and working part-time as a security guard for his retirement community.

Tom will be remembered in a memorial service this fall in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Tom’s honor.