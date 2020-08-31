Monday, August 31, 2020
Two more local residents die of COVID-19 as number of new cases dwindle

Larry D. Croom

Two more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus but the number of new cases in the local area slowed to a crawl on Monday.

The latest fatalities were identified Monday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 60-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 27, hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient; and
  • 68-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 23, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in The Villages on Monday, where the total across the mega-retirement community stands at 534. In the nearby communities, only six new cases were identified. Those included:

  • Wildwood up two for a total of 347;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 242;
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 339;
  • Belleview up one for a total of 309; and
  • Leesburg up one for a total of 1,021.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 16,744 – increase of 42

Men: 7,294

Women: 9,203

Non-residents: 60

People listed as unknown: 187

Deaths: 347

Hospitalizations: 1,372

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 1,852 – increase of 4
  • Men: 945
  • Women: 885
  • Non-residents: 9
  • People listed as unknown: 13
  • Deaths: 50
  • Hospitalizations: 212
  • Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (500), Wildwood (347), Coleman (280), Bushnell (271) and Oxford (108).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,396 – increase of 11
  • Men: 2,960
  • Women: 3,279
  • Non-residents: 38
  • People listed as unknown: 119
  • Deaths: 117
  • Hospitalizations: 409
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,620), Leesburg (1,021), Tavares (698), Eustis (526) and Mount Dora (460).

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,496 – increase of 27
  • Men: 3,389
  • Women: 5,039
  • Non-residents: 13
  • People listed as unknown: 55
  • Deaths: 180
  • Hospitalizations: 751
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,702), Summerfield (339), Belleview (309), Dunnellon (274) and Citra (161).

All told, Florida is reporting 623,471 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,885 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 616,629 are residents. There have been 11,331 deaths and 38,495 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

