Two more local residents die of COVID-19 as number of new cases dwindle

Two more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus but the number of new cases in the local area slowed to a crawl on Monday.

The latest fatalities were identified Monday by the Florida Department of Health as:

60-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 27, hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient; and

68-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 23, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in The Villages on Monday, where the total across the mega-retirement community stands at 534. In the nearby communities, only six new cases were identified. Those included:

Wildwood up two for a total of 347;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 242;

Summerfield up one for a total of 339;

Belleview up one for a total of 309; and

Leesburg up one for a total of 1,021.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 16,744 – increase of 42

Men: 7,294

Women: 9,203

Non-residents: 60

People listed as unknown: 187

Deaths: 347

Hospitalizations: 1,372

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 1,852 – increase of 4

Men: 945

Women: 885

Non-residents: 9

People listed as unknown: 13

Deaths: 50

Hospitalizations: 212

Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (500), Wildwood (347), Coleman (280), Bushnell (271) and Oxford (108).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,396 – increase of 11

Men: 2,960

Women: 3,279

Non-residents: 38

People listed as unknown: 119

Deaths: 117

Hospitalizations: 409

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,620), Leesburg (1,021), Tavares (698), Eustis (526) and Mount Dora (460).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,496 – increase of 27

Men: 3,389

Women: 5,039

Non-residents: 13

People listed as unknown: 55

Deaths: 180

Hospitalizations: 751

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,702), Summerfield (339), Belleview (309), Dunnellon (274) and Citra (161).

All told, Florida is reporting 623,471 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,885 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 616,629 are residents. There have been 11,331 deaths and 38,495 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.