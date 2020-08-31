Two more local residents die of COVID-19 as number of new cases dwindle

Two more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus but the number of new cases in the local area slowed to a crawl on Monday.
The latest fatalities were identified Monday by the Florida Department of Health as:
- 60-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 27, hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient; and
- 68-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 23, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in The Villages on Monday, where the total across the mega-retirement community stands at 534. In the nearby communities, only six new cases were identified. Those included:
- Wildwood up two for a total of 347;
- Lady Lake up one for a total of 242;
- Summerfield up one for a total of 339;
- Belleview up one for a total of 309; and
- Leesburg up one for a total of 1,021.
Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
Cases: 16,744 – increase of 42
Men: 7,294
Women: 9,203
Non-residents: 60
People listed as unknown: 187
Deaths: 347
Hospitalizations: 1,372
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 1,852 – increase of 4
- Men: 945
- Women: 885
- Non-residents: 9
- People listed as unknown: 13
- Deaths: 50
- Hospitalizations: 212
- Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (500), Wildwood (347), Coleman (280), Bushnell (271) and Oxford (108).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 6,396 – increase of 11
- Men: 2,960
- Women: 3,279
- Non-residents: 38
- People listed as unknown: 119
- Deaths: 117
- Hospitalizations: 409
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,620), Leesburg (1,021), Tavares (698), Eustis (526) and Mount Dora (460).
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 8,496 – increase of 27
- Men: 3,389
- Women: 5,039
- Non-residents: 13
- People listed as unknown: 55
- Deaths: 180
- Hospitalizations: 751
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,702), Summerfield (339), Belleview (309), Dunnellon (274) and Citra (161).
All told, Florida is reporting 623,471 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,885 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 616,629 are residents. There have been 11,331 deaths and 38,495 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.