Useless gates

To the Editor:

I agree with the writer’s recent comment that the gates do cost a substantial amount with no obvious benefit. However, consider those of us who live along main arteries within The Villages such as Rio Grande Avenue. While the gates were down the speeds through the gates were outrageous.

We must exit our development near the El Cortez Gate and I can tell you without the requirement to stop coming in, we would be run down attempting to make a left from Cortez Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue.

So, maybe some gates do not help but rest assured some of them do! And, we appreciate the need to stop traffic from speeding through the gates! As a matter of fact we support the use of speed bumps or other speed control devices. Driving in The Villages has become a real quality of life issue and only enforcement and inconvenience will improve the condition.

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez