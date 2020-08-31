Wildwood man arrested after violent altercation with live-in lady friend 

A Wildwood man has been arrested after a violent altercation with his live-in lady friend.

Henry Wofford Lennon, 47, was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of battery at his home on Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Lennon had been involved in a verbal argument with the woman who had been laying on the couch when he kneed her in the stomach, bit her on the arm and punched her lip, according to the report. He then pushed Lennon, with whom she has a child, to the ground.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.