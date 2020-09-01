Tuesday, September 1, 2020
COVID-19 re-employment assistance available online

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

Gov. DeSantis has announced that Florida will apply to participate in the Federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Program. Once the application is approved, Florida will offer an additional $300 per week to eligible Re-employment Assistance claimants. Saturday, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Florida’s application.

Floridians who are currently receiving Reemployment Assistance benefits, are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are now receiving at least $100 per week in Re-employment Assistance benefits will be eligible to receive the additional $300 benefits from the LWA funds provided by FEMA. This includes individuals receiving:

  • State Reemployment Assistance, including Unemployment Compensation for Federal
  • Employees (UCFE) and Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX);
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC);
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA);
  • Extended Benefits (EB);Short-Time Compensation (STC);
  • Trade Readjustment Allowance (TRA); and
  • Payments under the Self-Employment Assistance (SEA) program.

Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1. If you still need to file an initial re-employment assistance claim, please visit my website for information https://webster.house.gov/unemployment-assistance. For any additional questions or concerns about re-employment benefits, don’t hesitate to contact my office.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

