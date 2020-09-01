James J. Lusardi, 76, of The Villages, FL passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Mr. Lusardi was born January 21, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY to Robert A. and Mary (Mone) Lusardi. He was a retired sales manager and moved here in 2017 from Lincoln, CA. Jim was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church and enjoyed playing Bingo and rooting for the Dodgers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Judy; children, Lisa Lusardi Fletcher (David) of Marysville, CA and James J. Lusardi, II (Jennifer) of Rockland, CA; siblings, Joseph Lusardi (Patti), Kathleen Bigotti (Nick), John Lusardi (Patrice) and Karen Schreber; grandchildren, Matthew Roberts, Christina Fletcher, Brandon Lusardi and Jason Lusardi; great-granddaughter, Jayde Roberts; several nieces and nephews.

Jim’s family will celebrate with a mass in California.