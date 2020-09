Laura Parkin-Bain, 56, of Summerfield, passed away August 24, 2020. She was born February 29, 1964 in Passaic, New Jersey. Laura was an Attendance Administrator for AT&T.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Bain; son, Michael Parkin; daughter, Michelle Parkin; parents, Angelo and Madeline (Arnold) Masut; sister, Lisa Smallwood; and 2 grandchildren, Maddox and Kingston, all of Florida. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Masut.