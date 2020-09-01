Naked man arrested after found in bathroom at assisted living facility in The Villages

A naked man was arrested after he was found in the bathroom at an assisted living facility in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called early Tuesday morning to Elan Buena Vista on County Road 466 where they were escorted to the restroom where they found the man, still unclothed, in the handicapped restroom stall.

“It was apparent that the defendant was on some type of narcotic due to the way he was speaking and acting,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

The deputies persuaded the man, later identified as 29-year-old Rocky Narcisco Colon of Lady Lake, to get dressed. Colon unlocked the door of the bathroom stall and deputies spotted a syringe on the toilet seat. The substance in the syringe was identified as heroin. Colon had track marks on his arm.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Last year, Colon was arrested in the theft of a vehicle. In 2018, Colon was arrested after his girlfriend suffered a fractured vertebrae. In 2014, Colon was arrested in a sting operation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.