The Paradise Archery Range will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 11. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at 753-0637.
Paradise Archery Range will be closed later this month
