Stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots

To the Editor:

Florida’s Vote-By-Mail option is open to any registered voter who requests a mail-in ballot for ANY reason. Florida also allows for early voting in person and voting in person at your local precinct. If you request a ballot by mail and it does not arrive or you spoil your ballot, you can request another to be sent to you. If you decide you would rather vote in person you can bring the mail ballot with you on election day with ID and turn it in for an in-person ballot. If you show up to the polls unable to verify your ID or you’re in the wrong precinct you would only get a provisional ballot which will need to be verified either way.

Florida tracks all mail ballots sent out and returned so there is no chance of the same registered voter getting to vote more than once. (The post office also tracks mail, but they do not count votes nor do they control who gets sent a mail ballot). Poll workers cross-reference your returned mail ballot signature with your signature on file with the DMV. This is the exact same signature that is on your FL ID that you would show and sign for to vote in person.

Now, your registration is public, so you might receive other pieces of mail that look like election materials, and unfortunately those might be designed to trick you. Some precincts like to send out a little postcard that’s easy to lose to verify your address, and then kick you off the voting rolls for not responding (this happened to me in 2018). It’s important as the election nears to check your registration and voting preferences on your Supervisor of Elections website (just Google Supervisor of Election and your county and it should come right up). An official mail ballot will come from your Supervisor of Elections office and it will say it is an official mail ballot. It will contain instructions that you should always read, regarding how to fill out and return your mail ballot.

Don’t trust the post office? Well, neither do I. The best part about Vote By Mail is that I can vote at home where I feel comfortable researching candidates and other issues, and I can also return my ballot in person at my Supervisor of Elections office. My office sets up a drive thru so I can save myself postage and deliver my ballot in person, so I know it gets there. I can also track my mail ballot online to ensure it is counted. If you do send a ballot through the mail, make sure to add appropriate postage and send if early enough to be processed through an already slowed mail system.

It’s true that Democrats are pushing mail in ballots, but it’s only to encourage registered voters who otherwise might not go to the polls. These people have a right to vote and to deny them their rights would be unpatriotic. Florida law does not require a reason to vote by mail, or to vote early, or to vote in person on election day.

Do what you feel best about or what is convenient for you. All the info you need can be found in your ballot envelope, if you vote by mail, or on your Supervisor of Elections website, including your own registration and preferences. Don’t believe articles or mail that tries to mislead you. It’s very easy for scammers to make a document that looks official and use the voter database to send bulk rate mail. If is also extremely easy to write a false or sensationalized article or headline (I just pulled this stuff out of memory because I have been voting by mail). If you’re not sure who to believe, feel free to reach out to your Supervisor of Elections office and get your info from the horse’s mouth. The rules are designed to minimize any kind of voter fraud and studies have time and time again found actual voter fraud to be extremely rare.

Does Florida mess up elections? YOU BETCHA! That’s why we fill out a paper ballot as a paper trail. Just another thing to think about: do you want to give your vote to a candidate who tries to win your vote by trickery or spreading lies? I don’t.

Charlotte Grace

Village of Pinellas