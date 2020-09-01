Tuesday, September 1, 2020
87.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Florida’s Vote-By-Mail option is open to any registered voter who requests a mail-in ballot for ANY reason. Florida also allows for early voting in person and voting in person at your local precinct. If you request a ballot by mail and it does not arrive or you spoil your ballot, you can request another to be sent to you. If you decide you would rather vote in person you can bring the mail ballot with you on election day with ID and turn it in for an in-person ballot. If you show up to the polls unable to verify your ID or you’re in the wrong precinct you would only get a provisional ballot which will need to be verified either way.
Florida tracks all mail ballots sent out and returned so there is no chance of the same registered voter getting to vote more than once. (The post office also tracks mail, but they do not count votes nor do they control who gets sent a mail ballot). Poll workers cross-reference your returned mail ballot signature with your signature on file with the DMV. This is the exact same signature that is on your FL ID that you would show and sign for to vote in person.
Now, your registration is public, so you might receive other pieces of mail that look like election materials, and unfortunately those might be designed to trick you. Some precincts like to send out a little postcard that’s easy to lose to verify your address, and then kick you off the voting rolls for not responding (this happened to me in 2018). It’s important as the election nears to check your registration and voting preferences on your Supervisor of Elections website (just Google Supervisor of Election and your county and it should come right up). An official mail ballot will come from your Supervisor of Elections office and it will say it is an official mail ballot. It will contain instructions that you should always read, regarding how to fill out and return your mail ballot.
Don’t trust the post office? Well, neither do I. The best part about Vote By Mail is that I can vote at home where I feel comfortable researching candidates and other issues, and I can also return my ballot in person at my Supervisor of Elections office. My office sets up a drive thru so I can save myself postage and deliver my ballot in person, so I know it gets there. I can also track my mail ballot online to ensure it is counted. If you do send a ballot through the mail, make sure to add appropriate postage and send if early enough to be processed through an already slowed mail system.
It’s true that Democrats are pushing mail in ballots, but it’s only to encourage registered voters who otherwise might not go to the polls. These people have a right to vote and to deny them their rights would be unpatriotic. Florida law does not require a reason to vote by mail, or to vote early, or to vote in person on election day.
Do what you feel best about or what is convenient for you. All the info you need can be found in your ballot envelope, if you vote by mail, or on your Supervisor of Elections website, including your own registration and preferences. Don’t believe articles or mail that tries to mislead you. It’s very easy for scammers to make a document that looks official and use the voter database to send bulk rate mail. If is also extremely easy to write a false or sensationalized article or headline (I just pulled this stuff out of memory because I have been voting by mail). If you’re not sure who to believe, feel free to reach out to your Supervisor of Elections office and get your info from the horse’s mouth. The rules are designed to minimize any kind of voter fraud and studies have time and time again found actual voter fraud to be extremely rare.
Does Florida mess up elections? YOU BETCHA! That’s why we fill out a paper ballot as a paper trail. Just another thing to think about: do you want to give your vote to a candidate who tries to win your vote by trickery or spreading lies? I don’t.

Charlotte Grace
Village of Pinellas

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Open the squares? Look at what is happening at the colleges

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on the idea of reopening the town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Advertising our beliefs comes with consequences

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends our actions should define who we are; not our advertising.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Questions for the Developer about apartments at Hacienda Hills

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has questions for the Developer about the apartments planned at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Useless gates

A Village of El Cortez resident writes that he thinks driving in The Villages has become a real quality of life issue. He points to the gates. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

‘Ugly American’ no longer just a name

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that “ugly American” is no longer just a name for Americans traveling to foreign countries.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident says that had President Trump taken the proper actions when the Coronavirus arrived in America, he’d be on his way to re-election. But he didn’t.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I am sure that what I have written here will offend someone

A Spruce Creek South resident writes that he is sure that what he has written will offend someone. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

60-year-old Villager jailed on DUI charge after leaving Ocala strip club

A Village of Silver Lake man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after a night out with his buddy at a Belleview tavern and Ocala strip club.
Read more
Health

Publix makes major change as new COVID-19 cases dwindle

With new cases of COVID-19 decreasing, the largest grocery store chain in The Villages is ending its requirement for one-way aisles that was put in place because of the pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Crane On A Boat In Lake Sumter

Check out this crane spotted sitting on a boat in Lake Sumter. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagle On Ground Near Retention Pond

This bald eagle was spotted on the ground near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunrise In The Village Of Silver Lake

Check out this beautiful sunrise over the Village of Silver Lake in Lady Lake. Thanks to Keith Nicholas Barnum for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident says we need to stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

60-year-old Villager jailed on DUI charge after leaving Ocala strip club

A Village of Silver Lake man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after a night out with his buddy at a Belleview tavern and Ocala strip club.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

COVID-19 re-employment assistance available online

Congressman Daniel Webster reminds constituents that COVID-19 re-employment assistance is available online.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

COVID-19 numbers at local long-term facilities tell different story than DeSantis

On the day when Gov. Ron DeSantis staged a press conference in The Villages touting successful COVID-19 care for seniors, Florida Department of Health statistics seemed to paint a different picture.
Read more
Crime

60-year-old Villager jailed on DUI charge after leaving Ocala strip club

A Village of Silver Lake man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after a night out with his buddy at a Belleview tavern and Ocala strip club.
Read more
Health

Publix makes major change as new COVID-19 cases dwindle

With new cases of COVID-19 decreasing, the largest grocery store chain in The Villages is ending its requirement for one-way aisles that was put in place because of the pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident says we need to stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Open the squares? Look at what is happening at the colleges

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on the idea of reopening the town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Advertising our beliefs comes with consequences

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends our actions should define who we are; not our advertising.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

60-year-old Villager jailed on DUI charge after leaving Ocala strip club

A Village of Silver Lake man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after a night out with his buddy at a Belleview tavern and Ocala strip club.
Read more
Crime

Drunken episode reported at Wawa ends with arrest after racial tirade

A drunken episode first reported at Wawa in Lady Lake ended with an arrest after a racial tirade at a couple’s home.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after violent altercation with live-in lady friend 

A Wildwood man has been arrested after a violent altercation with his live-in lady friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,177FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,621FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
87.9 ° F
89 °
87 °
70 %
2.5mph
20 %
Tue
89 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
91 °
Fri
94 °
Sat
95 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment