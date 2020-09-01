Summerfield woman jailed after victims claim she charged at them in vehicle

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a man and his father that involved a speeding vehicle and a torn-up yard.

One of the victims told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 27-year-old Morgan Shaye Couture started yelling at him after he asked why she was late picking him up and driving intoxicated. He said she then tried to hit him in the face and scratched him with her fingernails, a report states.

The victim said his father told Couture to leave and she got in her car and started driving recklessly in his yard. He said Couture then drove directly at them at about 15 mph and they were in fear for their lives, the report says.

Deputies noted three red scratch marks “that appeared to be from fingernails” on the right side of one of the victim’s stomach. They also observed fresh tire ruts in the yard and noted that they led up to the victim’s carport, where he said they were standing when the incident took place, the report says.

The elder victim said he saw Couture start a verbal altercation with his son. He said she attempted to strike his son so he told her to leave and she started driving recklessly in his yard. He said Couture drove directly toward him and he pointed his black .38-caliber Special revolver at her because he was in fear that she was going to run him over with her vehicle, the report says.

Deputies made contact with Couture at her home and after being read her rights, she said the younger victim started yelling at her because she was late to pick him up and he pushed her to the ground. She said she pushed him back and his father then came out with a double-barrel shotgun and told her to leave, the report says.

Couture said she then got in her vehicle and left the residence. She denied leaving ruts in the victim’s yard or trying to run them over with her vehicle, the report says, adding that deputies smelled the odor of an intoxicating beverage when speaking with her.

Couture, who lives at 3003 S.E. 143rd Ln. in Summerfield, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and domestic battery. She was being held on $5,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.