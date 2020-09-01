Villages artist earns prestigious honor and is appearing in three exhibitions

A well-known Villages artist has been invited to participate in three art exhibitions.

Nancy Dias, of the Village of Piedmont, first learned that her painting titled “Tilting at Windmills” was accepted into the 2020 Georgia Watercolor Show Annual Members Exhibition by juror Pat Dews. The exhibit is being held at the Sautee Nacoochee Center in Sautee Nacoochee, Ga. through Sept. 25. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were presented in a live feed from The New Studio for the Visual Arts on Aug. 22.

Dias’ second painting titled “Endeavor” was accepted into the 2020 Tallahassee Watercolor Society 2020 Brush Strokes Juried Water Media Exhibition by Juror Rich Curtis. The show will be displayed on both the Council on Culture & Arts webpage and the Tallahassee Watercolor Society webpage beginning Sept. 16. The award reception and announcements will be presented virtually on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Dias’ third painting, titled “Odyssey,” was accepted into the prestigious Florida Watercolor Society’s 49th Annual Exhibition, which will be conducted virtually on the group’s website from Sept. 19 through next Summer.

This marked Dias’ third acceptance in the Florida Watercolor Society’s Annual Exhibition – she also was accepted in 2018 and 2016 – which qualified her as a Signature Member in that organization. The Florida Watercolor Society is the largest state watercolor organization in the United States.

Dias will receive special recognition for her accomplishment at the Florida Watercolor Society’s convention, which will be held virtually Sept. 21-27 through the organization’s website.

“I have been striving to reach this goal since joining FWS in 2012,” Dias said of becoming a Signature Member. “I am grateful and humbled to be included in this group of wonderful and talented artists.”