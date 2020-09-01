Woman accused of pepper spraying man and vandalizing his car

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a man and vandalizing his car.

Marshay Denise Edwards, 21, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop at West Clarke Street and Main Street in Wildwood. Law enforcement had been looking for Edwards since the July 30 incident in which she had pepper sprayed the man during an argument, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Edwards had been talking to the man when he chose to end the conversation and closed his front door. She sprayed him in the face and went to his 2007 Infiniti and proceeded to break the passenger side taillight and passenger side mirror. She also keyed the vehicle’s paint in numerous places. She left in a black Ford Fusion.

The man refused medical treatment at the time. He estimated damage to the car at $3,000. Wildwood police initially went to Edwards’ home, but did not find her.

She was arrested on charges of battery and criminal damage to property. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

In 2018, Edwards and another woman were arrested on charges of prescription forgery. Edwards was allowed to enter a pre-trial intervention program. In 2018, Edwards was convicted of battery.