Tuesday, September 1, 2020
87 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Woman accused of pepper spraying man and vandalizing his car

Meta Minton

Marshay Edwards

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a man and vandalizing his car.

Marshay Denise Edwards, 21, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop at West Clarke Street and Main Street in Wildwood. Law enforcement had been looking for Edwards since the July 30 incident in which she had pepper sprayed the man during an argument, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Edwards had been talking to the man when he chose to end the conversation and closed his front door. She sprayed him in the face and went to his 2007 Infiniti and proceeded to break the passenger side taillight and passenger side mirror. She also keyed the vehicle’s paint in numerous places. She left in a black Ford Fusion.

The man refused medical treatment at the time. He estimated damage to the car at $3,000. Wildwood police initially went to Edwards’ home, but did not find her.

She was arrested on charges of battery and criminal damage to property. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

In 2018, Edwards and another woman were arrested on charges of prescription forgery. Edwards was allowed to enter a pre-trial intervention program. In 2018, Edwards was convicted of battery.

Related Articles

Crime

Naked man arrested after found in bathroom at assisted living facility in The Villages

A naked man was arrested after he was found in the bathroom at an assisted living facility in The Villages.
Read more
Health

12 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis OKs visitors at long-term care facilities

Twelve more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as Gov. DeSantis promised Tuesday to sign an order allowing visitors back into long-term care facilities with some restrictions in place.
Read more
News

More high-density housing projects coming to Wildwood

Three high-density housing projects are headed for Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details, including where they'll be built.
Read more
Health

Florida severs ties with Quest over failure to report COVID-19 test results

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered state agencies to sever ties with Quest Diagnostics after claiming the company failed to follow Florida law and report all COVID-19 results in a timely manner.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed after ring stolen in Sumter County located at pawn shop

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday afternoon after a ring stolen in Sumter County turned up at a Belleview pawn shop.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park pair arrested after K-9 alerts on their pickup truck

A Fruitland Park pair was arrested after a K-9 alerted on their pickup truck during a traffic stop.
Read more
News

Paradise Archery Range will be closed later this month

The Paradise Archery Range will be closed for maintenance later this month. We've got the dates.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

12 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis OKs visitors at long-term care facilities

Twelve more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as Gov. DeSantis promised Tuesday to sign an order allowing visitors back into long-term care facilities with some restrictions in place.
Read more
News

More high-density housing projects coming to Wildwood

Three high-density housing projects are headed for Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details, including where they'll be built.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Rainbows Over Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful full rainbow and slight double rainbow over Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to John for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Crane On A Boat In Lake Sumter

Check out this crane spotted sitting on a boat in Lake Sumter. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagle On Ground Near Retention Pond

This bald eagle was spotted on the ground near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It would be too difficult to social distance at the squares

A Village of Caroline resident warns it’s too early to reopen the town squares in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Naked man arrested after found in bathroom at assisted living facility in The Villages

A naked man was arrested after he was found in the bathroom at an assisted living facility in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

COVID-19 re-employment assistance available online

Congressman Daniel Webster reminds constituents that COVID-19 re-employment assistance is available online.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Naked man arrested after found in bathroom at assisted living facility in The Villages

A naked man was arrested after he was found in the bathroom at an assisted living facility in The Villages.
Read more
Health

12 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis OKs visitors at long-term care facilities

Twelve more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as Gov. DeSantis promised Tuesday to sign an order allowing visitors back into long-term care facilities with some restrictions in place.
Read more
News

More high-density housing projects coming to Wildwood

Three high-density housing projects are headed for Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details, including where they'll be built.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It would be too difficult to social distance at the squares

A Village of Caroline resident warns it’s too early to reopen the town squares in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident says we need to stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Open the squares? Look at what is happening at the colleges

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on the idea of reopening the town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Naked man arrested after found in bathroom at assisted living facility in The Villages

A naked man was arrested after he was found in the bathroom at an assisted living facility in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman accused of pepper spraying man and vandalizing his car

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a man and vandalizing his car.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed after ring stolen in Sumter County located at pawn shop

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday afternoon after a ring stolen in Sumter County turned up at a Belleview pawn shop.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,177FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,621FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
87 ° F
89 °
86 °
83 %
2.5mph
70 %
Wed
93 °
Thu
94 °
Fri
94 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment