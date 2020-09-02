9 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases reported in and around The Villages

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.

One of the latest fatalities was from Sumter County, three were from Lake County and five lived in Marion County. There were identified Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

78-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 14;

70-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 12;

82-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 7;

68-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 19;

72-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 20;

91-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 25;

73-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 25;

96-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 26; and

89-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 27.

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages for a total of 3,166. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 10 for a total of 548;

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 1,076;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 246;

Belleview up four for a total of 321;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 133;

Summerfield up two for a total of 343;

Wildwood up four for a total of 354;

Oxford up one for a total of 110; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 35 cases (no increase).

Sumter County is now reporting 1,914 cases – an increase 33 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 984 men, 907 women, nine non-residents and 14 people listed as unknown. There have been 54 deaths and 216 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 514 cases. Besides the Sumter County cities and areas listed above, cases have been identified in Coleman (306), Bushnell (273, 135 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 32 staff members), Webster (81), Lake Panasoffkee (76), Center Hill (47) and Sumterville (38), The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 375 cases among 276 inmates and 99 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 17,128 – increase of 127

Men: 7,463

Women: 9,389

Non-residents: 64

People listed as unknown: 212

Deaths: 367

Hospitalizations: 1,432

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,581 – increase of 43

Men: 3,037

Women: 3,365

Non-residents: 41

People listed as unknown: 138

Deaths: 121

Hospitalizations: 435

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,661), Leesburg (1,076), Tavares (702), Eustis (534) and Mount Dora (482).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,633 – increase of 51

Men: 3,442

Women: 5,117

Non-residents: 14

People listed as unknown: 60

Deaths: 192

Hospitalizations: 781

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,797), Summerfield (343), Belleview (321), Dunnellon (279) and Citra (162).

All told, Florida is reporting 633,442 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,402 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 626,426 are residents. There have been 11,651 deaths and 39,158 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.