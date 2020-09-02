9-year-old calls 911 as fight breaks out between parents at local hotel

A 9-year-old called 911 when a fight broke out between his parents at a local hotel.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to Days Inn at State Road 44 in Wildwood where 29-year-old Natalya Shanee Cruz found text messages on a phone that belonged to her male companion. The messages had been exchanged between the man and “other females,” according to an arrest report.

The Tennessee native attempted to take the phone from the man and a scuffle ensued, as the man did not want to surrender the phone. As they were “pulling back and forth,” the child called 911. He reported his parents were fighting before the call was disconnected.

The man had a two-inch scratch on the side of his neck. He was uncooperative with deputies.

Cruz said she discovered the man was cheating on her and she was “showing him the evidence” when they “began fighting over the phone,” the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.