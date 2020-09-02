COVID-19 numbers dropping slightly as long-term care centers re-open for visitors

On the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the ban on visitors at long-care centers amid the COVID-19 crisis, the number of cases at local facilities showed a slight drop since the end of August.

That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health that shows 35 deaths and 183 cases at local long-term care facilities. It’s unclear when all of the cases were identified, but it’s seven less than was being reported on Monday when DeSantis held a press conference at UF Health The Villages Hospital to tout care for seniors and students amid the pandemic.

There have been no new deaths reported in local long-term care centers since Aug. 28 when the latest weekly report was released. But that reported showed the following deaths at 10 local facilities:

Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, 630 Griffin Ave. in Lady Lake (eight residents);

South Campus Care Center, 715 E. Dixie Ave. in Leesburg (seven residents and one under investigation);

Avante at Leesburg Inc., 2000 Edgewood Ave. (six residents);

Village Veranda at Lady Lake, 955 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake (one resident and one under investigation);

The Villages Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 900 County Road 466 in Lady Lake (one resident);

Serenades in The Villages, 2450 Parr Dr. in The Villages (one resident);

Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 3875 Wedgewood Ln. in The Villages (one resident);

Cypress Care Center, 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (Three residents and one employee);

Trinity Springs, 12120 County Road 103 in Oxford (three residents); and

Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing, 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one resident).

COVID-19 patients have been identified at the following 16 facilities:

Lake Freedom Pointe Health Center, 1550 El Camino Real in The Villages (two employees);

Sumter Place in The Villages, 1550 Killingsworth Way in The Villages (one employee);

Elan Spanish Springs, 930 Alvarez Ave. in The Villages (one employee);

The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages, 16529 S.E. 86th Belle Meade Cir. in The Villages (one resident who transferred out and five employees);

Cypress Care Center, 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (58 residents and 14 resident who transferred out);

Mission Oaks, 10780 U.S. 301 in Oxford (two employees);

The Willows at Wildwood, 4725 Bellwether Ln. in Oxford (one employee);

Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing, 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one resident who transferred out and two employees);

Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, 630 Griffin Ave. in Lady Lake (seven residents, 23 who transferred out and one employee);

Springs of Lady Lake, 620 Griffin Ave. in Lady Lake (two employees);

Avante at Leesburg Inc., 2000 Edgewood Ave. in Leesburg (30 residents and 10 employees);

Lake Harris Health Center, 701 Lake Port Blvd. in Leesburg (two employees);

North Campus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 700 N. Palmetto St. in Leesburg (one employee);

Shady Lane Retirement, 201 Rosefield Ave. in Leesburg (one employee);

South Campus Care Center, 715 E. Dixie Ave. in Leesburg (12 residents); and

Vista Lake, 700 S. Lake St. in Leesburg (seven residents and six residents who transferred out).

Overall, 13,157 COVID-19 cases were reported Monday at 1,262 long-term care facilities across Florida. Those include 3,554 residents, 5,466 residents who transferred out of the facilities and 4,137 employees, according to the Florida Department of Health report.